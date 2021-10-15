World Ports Sustainability Program database to be platform for hydrogen-related projects

October 15, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) plans to collaborate with CEM Global Port Hydrogen Coalition with its World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP) as the platform to showcase and disseminate hydrogen-related projects in ports.

Photo: IAPH

Further to the first meeting of the Global Ports Hydrogen Coalition this week, IAPH has committed to work with the Hydrogen initiative (H2I) team to gather information and enhance its sustainability project database with all port-related hydrogen projects.

As explained, all eventual CEM Global Ports Coalition Signatories will be able to work directly with IAPH in ensuring enhanced knowledge-sharing around their initiatives as well as enabling bilateral follow-up exchanges and peer reviews.

The data of these global projects will be showcased for public information on the WPSP website project portfolio, and reported data is foreseen to be used in future International Energy Agency (IEA) Global Hydrogen Reviews.

The coalition was launched in June this year as a dedicated working group of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Hydrogen Initiative. It is the first global forum that brings representatives from ports together with decision-makers from governments as well as industry with the view to accelerate low-carbon hydrogen deployment. This includes scaling up the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels in industrial coastal areas.

“This collaboration is further step forward for our IAPH World Ports Sustainability Program as well as our ambition to expand the remit of our IAPH Clean Marine Fuels (CMF) working group to support the global port community in safely and efficiently adopting all potential future low and zero carbon fuels, now and in the future,” Antonis Michail, IAPH Technical Director, commented.

Further priorities for the coalition’s first year work programme were discussed ahead of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial, which is to take place in the third quarter of 2022 in the United States.

These include proposals for a study of hydrogen demand in port areas and looking into policy recommendations for CEM ministers and senior officials.