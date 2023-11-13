World’s 1st ship management company for methanol-powered vessels created

November 13, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

India-based ship management services provider Dockendale Ship Management and Danish methanol marine specialist Green Marine have created Dockendale Green Marine Ship Management, the world’s first ship management company exclusively dedicated to methanol-powered ships.

Strategically located in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company will focus on fully integrated crewing and technical management of methanol-fueled vessels.

Through this joint venture, the two companies bring together their technical expertise and methanol marine experience to assist shipowners in accelerating the transition to a methanol-powered maritime future.

“Our partnership with GREEN MARINE is the result of a shared vision to advance methanol dual-fuel ships and as a result, decarbonisation of the maritime industry,” Vikrant Gusain, CEO of the newly formed joint venture, pointed out.

“Green shipping is moving at an incredibly rapid pace, and we felt it was an opportune time to bolster our ship management service offerings and demonstrate our commitment to building a more sustainable future for shipping.”

The partnership is said to be a significant leap towards setting new standards in environmentally responsible shipping, aligning with the industry’s transition to cleaner and sustainable marine transportation.

“GREEN MARINE’s team of methanol experts have been involved with the evolution of methanol as a marine fuel since 2012 in addition to having co-developed the design and overseen the construction of 16 methanol-powered MR tankers to date,” Morten Jacobsen, COO, said.

“Our team has hands-on experience in technical management and operations that dates back to 2016 and every team member has served onboard a methanol-powered tanker vessel as either Chief Engineer or Captain. It is by far the most experienced methanol team globally. We are very excited to team up with Dockendale in this JV and we are proud to have found a partner with a shared commitment to support the industry with safe and efficient operation of methanol-powered ships.”

Last month, Green Marine entered into a joint venture with Stamford Shipping, a Singapore-based shipowning, commercial, and investment management group, to explore investment opportunities in methanol-powered ships. The JV sets out on a mission to build and manage, both commercially and technically, methanol dual fuel propulsion vessels across multiple market segments.

Related Article Posted: 10 days ago 14 methanol-powered ships ordered in October Posted: 10 days ago

On November 1, the company also partnered with Singapore Polytechnic’s Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety (SP CEMS) to collaborate on innovative research aimed at advancing safety and sustainability in the maritime industry. Specifically, the partnership seeks to revolutionise training in methanol bunkering handling and safety through the development of an immersive technology platform.