World’s largest shipping company christens new 24,166 TEU giant in Italy

September 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

MSC Nicola Mastro, a new 24,166 TEU containership owned by Swiss shipping major MSC, has been christened in Trieste, Italy.

As informed, the naming ceremony took place in Italy on 3 September. The vessel belongs to the company’s new record-breaking Celestino Maresca class ships. The unit was designed by Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua. The total length of the ship is 400 meters, the molded width is 61.5 meters, and the molded depth is 33.2 meters. It can carry up to 24,166 containers.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Facebook. Today, MSC Nicola Mastro was named in Trieste! 💛 ⚓️More than 600 guests attended the big celebration and naming ceremony of one of the world's largest and most fuel-efficient container ships by design.In his speech, MSC Group President Diego Aponte paid tribute to Captain Nicola Mastro whom the vessel is named after. Among other things, Mr. Aponte said:"He was one of the most important pillars of MSC. A great professional, one of the best captains of our fleet. A cheerful person who always found a solution to everything. But above all a very close friend with whom I travelled the world, and I’ve learned so much from being close to him for so many years."The event also included speeches by MSC CEO Soren Toft, MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco, various local authorities as well as a fantastic performance by violinist Andrea Casta and gymnast Giada Grisetti. This was followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting and champagne breaking 🍾 🚢 🎊#MSCNicolaMastro Posted by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co on Monday, September 4, 2023

In his speech, MSC Group President Diego Aponte paid tribute to Captain Nicola Mastro whom the vessel is named after. Among other things, Aponte said:

“He was one of the most important pillars of MSC. A great professional, one of the best captains of our fleet. A cheerful person who always found a solution to everything. But above all a very close friend with whom I travelled the world, and I’ve learned so much from being close to him for so many years.”

Like its sister vessels MSC Tessa, MSC Irina, MSC Celestino Maresca and MSC Raya, the ship was built in China. The shipbuilder is Jiangnan Shipyard, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocom) ordered the ship on behalf of MSC. The containership will sail under the Liberian flag.

In July this year, Jiangnan Shipyard delivered another 24,116 TEU containership, MSC Mette, to the Swiss shipping major.

According to the shipbuilder, the containership incorporates a range of innovative features that reduce its environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency including a small bulbous bow, large diameter propellers, and energy-saving ducts.