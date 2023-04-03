Wuhu Shipyard bags orders for eight methanol-ready chemical tankers

April 3, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

China’s Wuhu Shipyard has inked a contract for the construction of eight 18,500-ton IMO Class II chemical tankers during the first quarter of this year.

Image for illustration purposes, Image credit Wuhu Shipyard

The shipbuilder did not disclose the names of the owners behind the orders, only revealing that the companies in question were ‘prominent domestic and foreign shipowners.’

These tankers will have a load tonnage of 18,500 tons, cargo capacity of 21,000m³, length of 149.80m, molded width of 22.80m, molded depth of 12.70m, and design draft of 8.50m.

The ships have been designed to incorporate the latest technology, and they will be designed as methanol dual-fuel ready. Wuhu Shipyard said the design concept complies with the IMO Tier III emission standards.

Moreover, the ships have been specifically designed to transport various biofuels and IMO Type II chemicals, including methanol, Wuhu Shipyard said.

Over the past five years, Wuhu Shipyard has been actively pursuing opportunities in the high-end liquid cargo market.

Last month, the shipbuilder launched the construction of SAL Heavy Lift’s first two carbon-neutral heavy lift ships. The two 14,600 dwt vessels form part of a fleet of a total of six Orca-class vessels which will be equipped with dual-fuel engines able to run on methanol.

Scheduled for delivery starting in mid-year 2024, the first two ships will be exclusively involved in the transportation of offshore wind turbine components in a long-term commitment with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Wuhu Shipyard is also building two new dual-fuel bitumen tankers for UK-based firm Continental Bitumen. They are equipped with dual-fuel engines, capable of running on LNG/LBG propulsion, and batteries.