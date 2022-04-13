XLCC picks German subsea cable test systems

April 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

XLCC has appointed Germany-based HIGHVOLT as the primary provider of test systems for the prequalification, type and routine testing of subsea cables.

HIGHVOLT has also been engaged to deliver a consultancy service and corresponding supply agreement for the equipment required to fulfill the testing program.

This includes the design of the facilities required for the electrical elements of the testing program, for the certification and the factory acceptance testing.

The test systems will include variable frequency for AC testing of delivery length.

The first lot of orders will be ready for dispatch in June and November and will be erected and commissioned in conjunction with the factory construction.

The overall design, equipment and configuration will allow for future tests to be performed at even higher levels required than industry maximums today, futureproofing the operation for decades to come, XLCC said.

“The requirements for testing production lengths (20 km) and delivery lengths (>100 km) are particularly exciting,” said Mario Jochim, regional sales manager at HIGHVOLT.

“For the entire test setup, including the cable drums and the trackways, new solutions have to be sought regarding intelligent rewinding, safety aspects and the heating of the cable during the tests. Together with the client, the machine suppliers and our engineers, the best possible options are worked out.”

XLCC is focused on manufacturing HVDC cable for the renewable energy industry, initially from its first factory in Hunterston, Scotland.

As a new entrant to the industry, XLCC manufactures HVDC subsea cables with aluminum conductors with insulation made of XLPE. The cables will be used for interconnector projects and other high-capacity connections with the initial order including four cables, each 3,800 kilometers long, as part of a 3.6 GW HVDC system for the Xlinks Morocco-UK power project.

The UK company recently completed the concept design of a cable-laying vessel to meet the increasing demand for HVDC cables in offshore wind and interconnections installation. The vessel is set to be delivered in the first half of 2025.

