Yang Ming receives one more scrubber-equipped boxship

July 28, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. has taken delivery of an 11,000 TEU scrubber-fitted container vessel as part of its efforts to upgrade Trans-Pacific service.

The vessel YM Travel is chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha and built by Imabari Shipbuilding.

This type of vessel has a nominal capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers, according to the company.

With a length of 333.9 meters, a width of 48.4 meters, a draft of 16 meters, these vessels are designed to cruise at a speed up to 23 knots.

What is more, the containership incorporates various environmental features including scrubbers, a water ballast treatment plant, and an alternative marine power system.

The ships’ hull form optimisation is expected to further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions, the company claims.

Yang Ming has ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU newbuildings through long-term charter agreements with shipowners, and YM Travel is the sixth delivered in the series.

The ships are designed with shorter lengths and beams, which makes them easier to maneuver during berthing or departure. The new dimensions will enable these ships to call at major ports worldwide and pass through the new Panama Canal with no restriction and facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

The company’s aim is to accelerate fleet optimization to cope with the challenges and stricter environmental regulations faced by the fast-changing shipping industry.

Yang Ming has already managed to accomplish the International Maritime Organization (IMO) target of reducing carbon intensity by at least 40 per cent by 2030.

Yang Ming operates a fleet of more than 90 vessels with an operating capacity of 7.3 million dwt/640 thousand TEUS, out of which boxships are the main service force.