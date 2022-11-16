Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers 12,000 TEU boxship to Seaspan

November 16, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Seaspan Corporation took delivery of its final 11,800 TEU containership from a series of six ultra-large containerships ordered from Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group.

The New Panamax container vessel was named ZIM Canada at a ceremony held on November 8, as it would be operated by Israeli container shipping major ZIM.

According to VesselsValue, the newbuild value of the ship is $130 million and a market value $102 million.

This ship has an overall length of 330m, a molded width of 48.2m, a molded depth of 27.2m, a design draft of 13.0m, and a structural draft of 16.0m. The ship was classed by Lloyd’s Register classification society.

During the design process, the line shape of the bow was optimized to reduce the fuel consumption of the ship.

Seaspan’s operating fleet consists of 127 vessels with a total capacity of 1,156,630 TEU and an additional 63 vessels under construction.

The parent of Seaspan Corporation, Atlas Corporation, recently entered into a definitive acquisition deal with the Poseidon Acquisition Corp under which Poseidon will acquire Atlas in an all-cash transaction for $10.9 billion.