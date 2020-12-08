Yara to produce shipping fuel from CO2-free ammonia plant

December 8, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Norwegian fertilizer company Yara International ASA is planning to produce green ammonia, powering emission-free shipping fuels and decarbonized food solutions.

Against this backdrop, Yara will fully electrify its ammonia plant in Porsgrunn, Norway with the potential to cut 800,000 tonnes of CO 2 per annum, equivalent to the emissions from 300,000 passenger cars.

The plant is expected to produce 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum.

Yara aims to capture opportunities within shipping, agriculture and industrial applications, in a market expected to grow by 60 percent over the next two decades.

“Ammonia is the most promising hydrogen carrier and zero-carbon shipping fuel, and Yara is the global ammonia champion; a leader within production, logistics and trade. I am excited to announce that a full-scale green ammonia project is possible in Norway, where we can fully electrify our Porsgrunn ammonia plant,” says Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

Yara is seeking partners and government support in the form of co-funding and regulatory framework to enable the project to become operational in 2026.