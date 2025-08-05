Back to overview
Yinson GreenTech delivers battery system for hybrid research vessel in Middle East

Business Developments & Projects
August 5, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Singapore-based green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech has delivered a 1.2 MWh ABS-certified marine battery system, developed in collaboration with China-based developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries CALB Group, for integration into a hybrid research and survey vessel for an undisclosed oil and gas company in the Middle East.

Credit: Yinson GreenTech via LinkedIn

Yinson noted that the delivery reflects ongoing developments in marine electrification and cross-border collaboration, stating: “At Yinson GreenTech, we believe that strong partnerships are key to accelerating the transition toward cleaner marine operations.”

The company added: “By leveraging on C-Torq’s regional presence and integration expertise through their ICEM3.0 Energy management systems, CALB’s well-suited product offering, and our hands-on experience in electric vessel systems, we are pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions that drive sustainable progress for the maritime sector.”

“We look forward to continuing this partnership as we work together to chart a more sustainable course for maritime industries.”

In other recent news, it is worth mentioning that Yinson completed a smart navigation test onboard Singapore’s first fully electric light cargo vessel, Hydromover.

Furthermore, the company partnered with RMS Marine & Offshore Service to propel the adoption of electric vessels, marine electrification, and sustainable maritime solutions in Singapore, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to advance the capabilities of the Maritime Digital Twin (MDT) platform that models Singapore’s port environment using real-time operational data.

