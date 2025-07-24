Back to overview
Singapore's first all-electric cargo vessel aces smart navigation test



July 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech has completed a smart navigation test onboard Singapore’s first fully electric light cargo vessel, Hydromover.

Yinson GreenTech via LinkedIn

The test follows the letter of intent (LoI), signed between Yinson GreenTech’s marinEV and Zeabuz in November 2024, to integrate Zeabuz’s smart navigation capabilities into the Hydromover.

According to Yinson GreenTech, Zeabuz’s intelligent self-sailing system, ZeaMate, which automates navigation and routine tasks, was tested onboard the Hydromover, demonstrating the vessel’s ability “to safely operate using smart navigation functions and advanced situational awareness systems in complex maritime environments”.

During the trial, the Hydromover was able to identify potential collision risks and propose alternative routes in compliance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs).

The integration of the smart navigation system is said to signify marinEV’s capability to incorporate next-generation technologies into operational-ready platforms, further enhancing efficiency in electric vessels. In addition, the test further served as “a powerful demonstration of both companies’ shared commitment to enhancing maritime safety and operational efficiency”, Yinson GreenTech said.

Launched in November 2023, Hydromover is a lightweight, 18.5-meter vessel equipped with swappable batteries, allowing it to transport up to 25 tonnes of cargo. Being all-electric, the ship has zero emissions and targets to achieve up to 50% operational cost savings due to improved energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs.

Developed by Yinson GreenTech in collaboration with the Goal Zero Consortium and supported by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI), the ship received the Green Ship Award in 2024.

