Yinson GreenTech unveils next-gen all-electric cargo vessel, the Hydromover 2.0

Yinson GreenTech unveils next-gen all-electric cargo vessel, the Hydromover 2.0

October 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has unveiled its next-generation fully electric cargo vessel, the Hydromover 2.0, and secured a landmark agreement for its deployment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Courtesy of Yinson GreenTech

Launched through YGT’s marine electrification solution business marinEV, the new vessel boasts longer range, faster charging time, and larger cargo capacity, while integrating digitalization and electrification technology in maritime operations.

The Hydromover 2.0 builds on the prototype of the 2023-introduced Hydromover, also known as Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel, and introduces multiple key features, including increased energy storage capacity, an advanced hull form that minimises drag, and a redesigned electrical architecture to reduce power loss.

According to YGT, these improvements translate into a threefold increase in range that can cover all anchorages within Singapore’s port limits.

As explained, the new all-electric vessel is fully charged in under two hours, ensuring high uptime and reliability for daily operations, and features 25% more cargo capacity and a 75% larger deck space.

Said to represent a major step forward in Yinson GreenTech’s vision to combine electrification and digitalization in maritime operations, the Hydromover 2.0 fully integrates marinEV’s Marine Digital Platform, enabling real-time analytics, route optimization, automated vessel management, and data-driven decision-making.

During the vessel’s launch event, Yinson GreenTech signed its first bareboat charter agreements with Yacht International UAE, marking “a significant milestone” in the vessel’s entry into the maritime market.

Deliveries of the Hydromover 2.0 vessels to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed between Yinson GreenTech, Yacht International UAE, and Wilhelmsen Port Services to grow the adoption of electric vessels in ports throughout the UAE.

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, said: “The all-new Hydromover 2.0 sets unprecedented standards for the modern maritime industry. At the same time, the signing of new agreements in the UAE marks a pivotal step forward for marinEV and Yinson GreenTech.

Together, these milestones demonstrate our ability to move beyond innovation and into real-world deployment – taking proven electric vessel technology, connected IoT systems, and integrated digital platforms from Singapore to new markets. They reinforce our commitment to transforming port operations through the combined power of electrification and digitalisation, and to shaping a smarter, cleaner, and more connected maritime future.”

