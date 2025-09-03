Yinson Green Technologies
Nereida Energy Holding completes management buyout of Norwegian Yinson Green Technologies

Business & Finance
September 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Nereida Energy Holding has completed the management buyout of Yinson Green Technologies AS, Yinson GreenTech’s Norwegian subsidiary specialized in marine battery solutions.

Geir Bjørkeli. Courtesy of Nereida Energy

As explained by Singapore-based green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech, the disposal does not affect Yinson GreenTech’s businesses outside of this segment.

“Yinson GreenTech’s brands, marinEV, chargEV and drivEV all remain with Yinson GreenTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad,” the company said in a statement.

“Yinson GreenTech remains committed to its strategic vision, and our business outlook continues to be strong. We appreciate continued support from our partners and stakeholders.”

“We sincerely thank Yinson for the professional and smooth process throughout this transition,” Nereida Energy Holding stated in a separate statement.

Following the acquisition, Yinson Green Technologies will change its name to Nereida Energy. The company will continue the development initiated by Yinson Green Technologies with a team led by Geir Bjørkeli, whose background includes key roles at Rolls-Royce, Huisman, and serving as CEO of Corvus Energy.

The team also includes significant maritime experience in key positions. As explained, the diverse expertise strengthens Nereida’s position to advance innovative maritime battery solutions and support a clean maritime future.

With the management buyout, Nereida Energy believes it is well-positioned to continue its development and growth within the maritime industry. The team’s combined expertise in maritime engineering, energy systems, and business strategy is said to provide “a strong foundation” to deliver advanced solutions and support the industry’s transition towards cleaner and more efficient maritime operations.

“Our team, with its deep knowledge of maritime solutions, is dedicated to empowering a clean maritime future and redefining the maritime battery industry. Nereida Energy aims to lead the way in delivering advanced battery technologies that support environmentally responsible maritime practices and development,” Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Nereida Energy, stressed.

In related news, Yinson GreenTech recently partnered with Norwegian marine automation and control systems software provider Blue Ctrl to advance digital innovation in electric marine vessels.

The partnership will see Yinson GreenTech utilize Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform features on its fleet of electric vessels.

Read more

The article was amended on September 4 at 14:15 CEST to state additional information.

