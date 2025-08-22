Back to overview
Home Green Marine Yinson GreenTech and Blue Ctrl to propel digital innovation in electric vessels

Business Developments & Projects
August 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech has partnered with Norwegian marine automation and control systems software provider Blue Ctrl to advance digital innovation in electric marine vessels.

Courtesy of Yinson GreenTech

The partnership will see Yinson GreenTech utilize Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform features on its fleet of electric vessels.

As explained, the X-Connect Platform enhances vessel performance by enabling real-time data monitoring, energy optimization, and advanced alarm and system management.

Thanks to these features, Yinson GreenTech expects to strengthen the digital infrastructure of its marine operations and support more efficient, data-driven fleet management.

Arne Dybvik, Managing Director of Blue Ctrl AS, said: “We are pleased to partner with Yinson GreenTech marinEV to expand our reach in the Singapore shipbuilding market. Together, we will provide the tools they need to achieve greater efficiency, reduce costs, and improve vessel performance.”

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, Yinson GreenTech, added: “As we continue scaling our electric vessel operations, incorporating advanced digital tools is key to delivering smarter, more responsive marine solutions. Blue Ctrl’s platform adds valuable capabilities that help us optimise performance and reinforce our vision for a safe, smart and efficient maritime future.”

Recently, the Singaporean company completed a smart navigation test onboard nation’s first fully electric light cargo vessel, Hydromover, developed by Yinson GreenTech in collaboration with the Goal Zero Consortium and supported by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI).

