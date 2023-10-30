ZeroNorth, AOT team up on fuel and efficiency optimization options

October 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

ZeroNorth and Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) have revealed their intention to join forces in an agreement that will create a maritime optimization company and a new powerhouse in shipping’s digital transformation.

ZeroNorth

Subject to regulatory approval, the two companies plan to generate synergies by combining Alpha Ori Technologies’ knowledge of IoT sensors and high-frequency data and ZeroNorth’s multi-service technology platform to create new sustainability solutions for shipping.

The company intends to operate under the ZeroNorth brand and Søren Meyer, ZeroNorth’s current CEO, will remain at the helm of the joint set-up.

Both of AOT’s current Co-CEOs, Bala Sankaran and Rajesh Unni, will become non-executive board members of the joint business.

The companies noted that the agreement will allow the two companies to serve their customer bases from a single offering and create a strong data ecosystem on one platform with multiple services within the market.

I am delighted to be able to announce this agreement with Alpha Ori Technologies, which we truly believe represents the exciting next step in shipping’s digital and sustainability transformation. This is a strategic move that will not just benefit our customers, but the sector as a whole,” CEO ZeroNorth Meyer commented.

“ZeroNorth and Alpha Ori Technologies chose each other because of our shared values and common mission to drive impactful change for shipping and the wider global trade value chain. The combined ecosystem that this partnership will create will enable us to touch from shore to ship and back to shore.”

“Joining forces with ZeroNorth secures a market leading position for our companies, and enables us to propel the industry towards greater profitability and sustainability outcomes,” Sankaran, Co-CEO, Alpha Ori Technologies, added.

“The agreement with ZeroNorth brings significant advantages, enabling us to leverage our combined scale for increased investment and improved customer value.”

The agreement will enable customers to access 12 different services using one platform and one data source. This will help to significantly advance industry developments and policy efforts across the global trade value chain.

ZeroNorth will interconnect data, providing collection, insights, and analysis to enhance quality and compliance for shipowners. By unlocking operational efficiencies and increasing reliability, the shipping companies can also benefit from cost savings, increased profits, and emissions reduction, the partners concluded.