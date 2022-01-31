ZIM, MSC end cooperation on North Europe – East Med trade

January 31, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Israeli shipping company ZIM and Swiss container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have decided to cease their cooperation on the North Europe – East Med trade.

Photo: ZIM

As informed, the joint service will terminate effective from the end of March 2022.

“Last vessel of the service will be MSC Lausanne, SB from FLX ETA March 7th & NB from HFA ETA March 29th,” ZIM said in a statement.

What is more, ZIM said it will extend its ZMI service to serve the East Med – North Europe trade, starting March 2022. The service is currently connecting the Indian sub-continent and the East Med region.

Last week, ZIM and the 2M alliance partners MSC and Danish shipping major Maersk also said they will terminate their collaboration on the Asia to Mediterranean and Pacific North-West (Asia-Canada) trades.

ZIM and 2M are expected to continue their collaboration on the Asia to US East Coast (USEC) and US Gulf Coast (USGC) trades.

