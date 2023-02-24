ZIM launches new JV to boost Vietnam shipping services

February 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Hai An Transport and Stevedoring (HATS) have launched Lotus Link, a joint venture to operate domestic shipping services in Vietnam.

ZIM

Credit: ZIM

The joint venture will serve the major ports in Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh, Danang and Haiphong) as well as satellite provinces and its hinterlands, where currently direct access to international and domestic shipping services is limited.

The joint venture will also provide landside logistics services such as trucking and customs brokerage services.

The partners expect that this will thereby benefit Vietnamese manufacturers, importers and exporters.

“With the rapid expansion of manufacturing activities to satellite provinces, this JV provides ZIM with the operational flexibility to extend its reach and expand the scope of services offered to its customers. We hope to support the development of industries by providing valuable access to international markets through ZIM’s global coverage,” Abraham Elias, ZIM Vietnam Country Manager, stated.

Specifically, Lotus Link plans to launch its first service in March, deploying Vietnamese-flagged vessels to serve both local and international trades. The joint venture plans to expand its presence in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang later this year.

“This is a significant development for both companies. It is especially meaningful for Hai An as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in domestic shipping this year and plans to expand its regional operation. Our JV with ZIM will offer more choices for Vietnam importers and exporters and help save in logistics cost,” Mark Vu, HATS General Director, said.

Credit: ZIM

HATS has been actively involved in domestic shipping in Vietnam for over 10 years and is today one of the largest liners in Vietnam.

In addition, HATS is engaged in a wide range of marine and logistics related activities including terminal operations, offshore services, shipping agency container depot operations and warehousing.