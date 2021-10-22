Zodiac Maritime orders four dual-fuel PCTCs in China

October 22, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

UK-based shipping company Zodiac Maritime Ltd. has placed an order for four dual-fuel pure car truck carriers (PCTCs) at China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard (CIMC Raffles).

As informed, the 7,000 CEU vessels will be designed by Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI). They will measure 199.9 meters in length and 38 meters in width.

Furthermore, the PCTCs will be equipped with two sets of C-type LNG storage tanks, which is expected to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

“PCTC vessel is our common concern and important business direction, CIMC Raffles is very pleased to work with Zodiac Group for contributing our force to the global low emission and green shipping,” Wang Jianzhong, CEO and President of CIMC Raffles commented.

“At the same time, based on this series vessels project, we hope to strengthen and widen our cooperation with diverse business opportunities.”

Under the deal, the shipping company has an option to purchase more vessels in the future. The delivery for four PCTC is scheduled to commence in 2023.

In July this year, CIMC Raffles sealed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Sweden-based shipping company Wallenius Lines for the construction of up to six pure car carrier (PCC) vessels.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Wallenius orders up to six dual-fuel PCCs at CIMC Raffles Posted: 3 months ago

The new projects are a part of the company’s efforts to research the potential of alternative fuels to cut CO2 emissions.