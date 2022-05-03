ZTT loads out subsea cable for Filipino interconnector

May 3, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

China’s ZTT Submarine Cable & System has completed the factory acceptance test and cable load out of 60 kilometers of 230kV subsea cable for the Negros-Panay interconnector project in the Philippines.

Source: ZTT

ZTT is in charge of delivering marine survey, design, supply, and lay-off of three submarine XLPE cables for the interconnection project under an engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation (EPCI) contract won in the summer of 2021.

The completion of the cable installation is expected this June.

The Chinese company will commission the whole cable system from Panay Island to Negros Island. The system includes associated accessories such as load prediction systems and other equipment.

“ZTT is located in Nantong City, close to Shanghai, where the Omicron outbreaks are now. ZTT’s factory production and operation have not been affected since COVID 19 outbroke in early 2020,” the cable producer stated, adding that the delivery and project execution is on time and in accordance with the contract schedule.

The interconnector is a three-stage project developed by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) which aims to connect the islands of Cebu, Negros, and Panay with one another, strengthening the overall Philippines power transmission network.

Stage one presents the submarine cable component which increases the transfer capacity of the existing corridor between Negros and Panay islands.

Stages two and three of the Cebu-Negros-Panay interconnection project is to establish a 230kV backbone to accommodate the transmission of excess power from Panay and Negros towards the rest of Visayas.

This project is a part of NGCP’s goal to establish One Grid Philippines which will unify all three grids of the Philippines.