Zvezda cuts steal for lead Arctic LNG 2 tanker

November 20, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Russian Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex said it has cut the steel for the lead vessel in the ice-class ARC7 LNG tanker series.

Courtesy of Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex

To remind, the vessels built by the Russian shipyard will be deployed for the Novatek-led Arctic LNG 2 project in the Russian Arctic. Zvezda will build a total of 15 Arctic LNG carriers with a further six to be delivered by the South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Zvezda stressed that this is the first time liquefied natural gas carriers are being built in Russia.

Zhe ice-class ARC 7 LNG carriers are able to operate in harsh conditions. The vessels will be capable of transporting up to 172,600 cubic meters of the chilled fuel in GTT designed tanks.

Each vessel will be 300 meters long and 48.8 meters wide, and will use LNG as the main fuel.

The design of the gas carrier allows independently breaking ice more than 2 meters thick.

Zvezda noted that the funding for the 15-strong LNG carrier fleet has been provided by VEB.RF

In an earlier statement, GTT, the French LNG containment specialist noted the delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the second half of 2024 and the end of 2025.