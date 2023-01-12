2014-built multi-purpose support vessel getting battery hybrid system

January 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has activated the option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Stril Server.

Source: DeepOcean

DeepOcean is chartering the MPSV from Stavanger-based shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping, who will upgrade the vessel to include battery power notation. The 620 kWh battery will be delivered from SEAM.

Stril Server’s control and DP systems will also be upgraded, and a system for onshore charging will be installed. The upgrade will be conducted in the first quarter of 2024.

The vessel is currently on a two-year time charter agreement with DeepOcean, supporting the company’s offering within subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to operators in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

“We have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Reducing fuel consumption and emissions from vessels that we charter is an important part of reaching this goal,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

“It is also a deciding factor when choosing which shipowners we wish to hire vessels from. We are very pleased that Simon Møkster Shipping has an equally ambitious strategy for reduction of carbon emissions.”

Stril Server, built in 2014, features a 70 tons AHC crane, DP capabilities and holding SPS class for 90 persons.

The 85-meter-long vessel is equipped with two Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway.