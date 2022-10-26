DeepOcean charters 85-meter multi-purpose support vessel

October 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has signed a charter agreement with shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping for the Stril Server multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV), set to be deployed in the renewables and oil & gas markets.

Under the two-year agreement, Stril Server will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

Source: DeepOcean

The charter contract will begin in the first quarter of 2023 and will have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with options for extension.

In addition, DeepOcean has the option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the 85-meter-long vessel in 2024.

Stril Server will be equipped with two Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway.

“We are experiencing increased demand for our specialist subsea services from the offshore industries, and this vessel charter will allow us to further expand our offering,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

“We have set a target to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Collaborating with shipowners such as Simon Møkster Shipping, who are willing to modernize their fleet to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air, is a key part of this strategy.”

Stril Server, built in 2014, features a 70 tons AHC crane, DP capabilities and holding SPS class for 90 persons.

The MPSV has predominantly operated as a service operation vessel (SOV) in the renewables industry and as an air diving support vessel.

It is currently working on the Hywind Tampen floating wind project as an SOV.

