2G Robotics founding CEO steps down

August 5, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Underwater laser scanner and imaging systems specialist 2G Robotics has said that its founding chief executive officer Jason Gillham is stepping down from his role at the company this August.

He will remain available to the board of directors and to parent company Sonardyne Group during the leadership transition period.

As a result, Chris Gilson, the company’s product development manager, will take over as acting general manager.

Under Gillham’s leadership, the Ontario-based company pioneered the use of lasers to generate high-density point clouds that help identify small features, defects and collect precision measurements for a variety of survey tasks.

Gillham said “I am incredibly proud of the market and technology leadership we have undertaken and what the 2G Robotics team has accomplished.

“With the company now as part of Sonardyne Group, I look forward to seeing new leadership build on what we have created.”

Stephen Fasham, 2G chairman and Sonardyne Group’s chief operating officer, also added:

“Jason has put 2G Robotics on a great course for the future and he leaves behind a strong and empowered management team.

“We all owe him tremendous gratitude for the vision that started the company and his contribution to delivering a fantastic technology success story.

“We’re working with the 2G Robotics team to deliver the next chapter and want to thank Chris for providing strong leadership during this transition.”

To remind, 2G Robotics was acquired by Sonardyne Group in early 2020.

As part of Sonardyne Group, its product and service offering is already benefiting from relationship with other group companies, which include Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne International Ltd., and also Wavefront Systems.