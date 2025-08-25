$65 million for Solstad vessel duo’s prolonged stay with Brava Energia and Ocean Infinity

Back to overview
August 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore has secured more time for an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) and a construction support vessel (CSV) to stay on their current assignments with Brazil’s Brava Energia and Ocean Infinity.

AHTS Normand Turmalina; Source: Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore’s first contract extension is for the 2006-built AHTS Normand Turmalina with Brava Energia in Brazil. This three-year extension is expected to start immediately after the current contract, ensuring a firm commitment until early 2029.

The Norwegian vessel owner’s second contract extension is with Ocean Infinity, which confirmed its option for the 2017-built CSV Normand Superior, extending the current agreement by one year to February 2027.

These two extensions, which have a combined value of approximately $65 million, come shortly after Solstad Offshore and Solstad Maritime inked a multi-year framework agreement with Port Vantage for support and services across multiple locations.

