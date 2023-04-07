Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in Rotterdam

April 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Advario Projects B.V. has signed an agreement with Aluminium & Chemie B.V. (Aluchemie) to acquire Aluchemie’s land lease and develop a storage terminal for the energy products of the future.

Port of Rotterdam

The new site in Rotterdam will provide Advario with the opportunity to develop, build, innovate and operate the storage infrastructure its customers and partners need to transition to cleaner energy.

The 26-hectare Aluchemie site is located at the center of the Botlek, providing proximity to the existing hydrogen and carbon dioxide pipeline networks.

Its waterfront on the 3rd Petroleumhaven gives quick access to Rotterdam’s main waterways and the site is close to the operations of partners Advario works with globally.

Aluchemie will prepare the site for handover by demolishing all structures above and underground, and by remediating the soil.

The target date for completion is 31 December 2025, after which Advario can start construction at the site.

“We are very pleased to have secured this strategic location in the port of Rotterdam,” said Bas Verkooijen, Advario CEO.

“This is another important step in the delivery of our long-term strategy to play a frontrunner role in supporting the energy transition. The site’s strategic location, ample size, and waterfront access offer us an excellent opportunity to enter one of the leading energy and chemical hubs in Europe. Advario looks to develop a new and future-focused storage terminal in close cooperation with our customers, industrial partners, and the Port of Rotterdam.”

Advario is a globally operating energy storage company. The company works on building and operating complex storage infrastructure, including storage facilities for ammonia and future fuels.

Recently, APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk, revealed its plans to expand the Maasvlakte II terminal at the Port of Rotterdam.

Related Article Posted: 4 days ago APM Terminals plans expansion of Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal Posted: 4 days ago

The investment builds upon the company’s existing strategic approach to decarbonisation and recent investment in a full suite of solutions to reduce its carbon footprint.