Aker Solutions launches call to action to accelerate energy transition

November 16, 2020, by Bojan Lepic

In a bid to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production, Aker Solutions has launched a call to action urging industry, authorities, and society to work together to achieve common goals.

Aker Solutions said that its #PowerTheChange campaign, launched on Monday, would highlight potential opportunities for achieving those goals.

The company’s CEO Kjetel Digre said: “As an industry, we are facing a dual challenge: how to transition to a low carbon future, whilst simultaneously fulfilling the world’s need for affordable energy and profitable jobs.

“This is a challenge no company or individual is capable of solving alone. It will require bold moves, different ways of working and new partnerships. We see many such examples already, and now is the time to accelerate this transition“.

Aker added that petroleum developments would, in the coming years, continue to be a fundamental part of the company’s business. Many customers in the oil companies are now planning new installations or upgrades of existing installations to enable operations with a reduced environmental footprint.

Deliveries to such projects have started to count for an increasing share of Aker Solutions’ activity. The company’s aim is that one-third of the revenues already in 2025 should come from low-carbon projects or renewable energy business.

“We believe the oil and gas industry has a critical part to play in developing low-carbon energy solutions. We have the expertise, knowledge and the technology to enable net-zero emissions targets“, Digre stated.

As a way of marking the recent merger of Aker Solutions and Kvaerner, and in support of the company’s new strategy, Aker Solutions launched its #Power the Change campaign, which encapsulates its drive to accelerate the energy transition through collaboration.

“Aker Solutions will actively engage in this transition. Our almost 200 years long company history proves that change is in our DNA. We see many important opportunities for value creation through the entire supply chain“, Digre concluded.