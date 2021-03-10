Maersk, partners set sights on ammonia bunkering at Port of Singapore

March 10, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Maritime industry leaders have embarked upon a feasibility study aimed at establishing a comprehensive supply chain for the provision of green ammonia ship-to-ship bunkering at the Port of Singapore.

The companies taking part in the project include A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, Fleet Management Limited, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Sumitomo Corporation and Yara International ASA.

The study will cover the entire end-to-end supply chain of ammonia bunkering, including the development of a cost-effective green ammonia supply chain, the design of ammonia bunkering vessels, as well as related supply chain infrastructure.

Relevant government agencies and experts in Singapore will be engaged in working towards the standardization of safe operation and regulations.

Furthermore, the project will assess the supply of ammonia including potential synergies with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a starting point. As explained, vessels or barges initially designed for LPG can also handle brown, blue, and green ammonia.

“Alongside methanol, at A. P. Moller – Maersk we see green ammonia as an important future fuel for the decarbonisation of our fleet,” Morten Bo Christiansen, VP and Head of Decarbonisation, A.P. Moller – Maersk, said.

“A dual fuel ammonia engine is currently under development, but for green ammonia to fuel our vessels in the future we also have supply, infrastructure and safety-related challenges to solve, not least when it comes to bunkering operations.”

Within the framework of the study, Maersk will provide input specific to container vessels and work on development of safe and reliable bunkering procedures for ammonia.

Singapore’s shipbuilding major Keppel will be engaged in the development and design of the new build ammonia bunkering vessel and ammonia-ready LPG bunkering vessel. The shipbuilder will also lead in coordination with relevant authorities in Singapore to establish port regulations and operational guidelines.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel Offshore & Marine, said the project was in line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in new energy.

The Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center will map all safety-related topics in an ammonia maritime technology roadmap. The outcome of the bunkering study will be integrated in a techno-economic model including detailed understanding of end-to-end cost and Life Cycle Analysis.

Sumitomo Corporation will structure, integrate and promote the end-to-end supply chain of green/blue/brown ammonia and LPG as the alternative marine fuels, which includes supply, transportation, storage and bunkering.

Fleet Management Limited will work on the development of safe and reliable operating bunkering procedures for alternative marine fuels from the manning service provider’s perspective, while Yara will evaluate the feasibility of supply of green/blue/brown ammonia to Singapore.