Anemoi to continue testing its rotor sails in Port of Blyth

December 1, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image by Anemoi

Wind-assisted propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies has extended the lease for their land-based Rotor Sail test facility at the Port of Blyth, the UK.

The port, which is a major offshore energy support base, has hosted Anemoi’s test facility for 10 years.

The location obtains similar wind conditions to those experienced at sea, which allows Anemoi to test and research the performance of its rotor sails in a safe and controlled environment.

The company described the collaboration as ‘instrumental’ in bringing its rotor sail technology to the market, and that it remains important in the development of its technology.

Rotor sails, also known as Flettner rotors, are an energy-saving technology. The mechanical sails are comprised of tall cylinders which, when driven to spin, harness the renewable power of the wind to provide auxiliary propulsion to vessels which reduces fuel consumption and lowers harmful emissions entering the atmosphere by 5-30%.

The London-headquartered business has experienced significant growth of its business as interest in wind propulsion technology from the shipping industry increases as a viable pathway for reducing emissions and saving on fuel consumption.

Some of the shipowners that have opted for the technology include Singapore-based dry bulk vessel owner Berge Bulk which has contracted Anemoi Marine Technologies to supply and fit two of its bulkers with rotor sails.

TR Lady Shipping, a portfolio company of Tufton Investment Management, has also entered into a deal to install rotor sails on a Kamsarmax bulker, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed an agreement with Vale International SA to study the installation of Anemoi’s rotor sails on a bulk carrier as well.

“It’s fantastic that Anemoi will continue their operations here at the Port. Anemoi plays a key role in decarbonisation within the maritime industry and we are proud to facilitate forward-thinking companies who are creating a greener future. There is a growing cluster of pioneering businesses along the estuary that are leading the energy transition from Blyth,” Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive at the Port of Blyth, said:

“We’re delighted to be extending our lease at the Port of Blyth. Anemoi is going from strength to strength as rotor sails become an integral tool in the race to reduce global ship emissions. Anemoi are proud to invest in the United Kingdom and continue our close ties with such a significant port,” Kim Diederichsen, Chief Executive at Anemoi, said.

In October, Anemoi signed a landmark deal with Chinese yard group COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co (CHI) is now able to offer wind propulsion options at its nine shipyards. Under the deal, installation of Anemoi’s rotor sails will be available for newbuild vessels or retrofit during dry dock.