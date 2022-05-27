Another F900 Eco-Lifter joins United Heavy Lift’s fleet

May 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German multipurpose shipping company United Heavy Lift (UHL) has taken delivery of the newly built F900 Eco-Lifter vessel MV UHL Felicity at the CSSC Hudong shipyard in China.

MV UHL Felicity. Courtesy of United Heavy Lift

UHL took delivery of the MV UHL Felicity, the seventeenth unit in a series of nineteen F900 Eco-Lifters, on 21 May.

The vessel will embark on its maiden voyage from South Korea to Indonesia via Japan and Vietnam. It is expected to arrive at its destination in June 2022.

“We would like to thank CSSC Leasing, China, for their great support in securing the F900 vessels in a fourteen-year time charter to UHL“, said Andreas Rolner, managing director of United Heavy Lift.

MV UHL Felicity. Courtesy of United Heavy Lift

The previous unit in the F900 Eco-Lifter fleet, MV UHL Fighter, was delivered at the end of 2021. The vessels are described as “the most fuel-efficient” heavy-lift vessels in service having a 30-50% less carbon footprint compared to the existing heavy-lift fleet in the market.

The German company recently decided to order two more F900 Eco-Lifter newbuilds, thus expanding the fleet from initial 17 to 19 units.

The newly ordered vessels that will be built at the CSSC shipyard in China are due to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

As reported, the new enhanced units will come with minimised CO2 emissions and will feature high- and low-pressure SCR catalysts to meet International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Tier III requirements.

Related Article Posted: 10 days ago United Heavy Lift orders two more F900 Eco-Lifters Posted: 10 days ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: