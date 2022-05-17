United Heavy Lift orders two more F900 Eco-Lifters

May 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

German multipurpose shipping company United Heavy Lift (UHL) has ordered two additional F900 Eco-Lifter newbuilds at the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) shipyard in Hudong, China.

Courtesy of United Heavy Lift

With the newly ordered vessels, due to be delivered in 2023 and 2024, UHL will have a fleet of nineteen F900 Eco-Lifters.

“One of our goals is to reduce emissions from our own operations and help our clients achieve their decarbonisation goals. Sustainability is an integral part of how UHL operates. Key to this change is to build and maintain one of the most modern and fuel-efficient MPP heavy-lift fleets in the market”, said Andreas Rolner, managing director of United Heavy Lift.

“We are phasing out all UHL 800 P-type vessels and replacing them with fuel-efficient modern tonnage. Our vision is to become a sustainability leader in the heavy lift industry.”

Between 2019 and 2022, UHL took delivery of seventeen F900 Eco-Lifters which are said to be the most fuel-efficient heavy lift vessels in service.

Now, the company is adding two more enhanced vessels with minimised CO2 emissions that will feature high- and low-pressure SCR catalysts to meet International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Tier III requirements.

Meanwhile, UHL is working on various newbuilding projects which include methanol-powered dual-fuel ships as well.

UHL provides ocean transportation services for heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargo with its fleet currently including more than 20 vessels. In addition, UHL’s sister companies United Heavy Transport (UHT) company and United Wind Logistic (UWL) operate deck carriers and semi-submersibles, respectively.

