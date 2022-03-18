Another green ship joins COSCO Shipping Energy

March 18, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Earlier this month, Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) delivered an energy-saving eco-friendly MR product and crude oil tanker to COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation.

Photo: CCS

The 49,900 dwt Yuan Yu He was classed by China Classification Society (CCS) which conducted the plan approval and ship survey.

The tanker is a green intelligent ship with a total length of 182.9 meters, a breadth 32.26 meters and a maximum deadweight capacity 49,842 tons.

It is characterized by structural safety, environmental intelligence, ‘outstanding economy’, according to CCS.

The structural design conforms to the latest CSR-H Rules and meets the requirements of advanced empty ship weight index. Its emission of nitrogen oxides meets the requirements of NOx Tier III, so it is granted the CCS intelligent energy efficiency management function notation i-Ship (E) and the green ship additional notation Green Ship I.

The ship is also equipped with high-efficiency propeller and energy-saving conduit device.

The successful naming and delivery of the newbuild marks the successful conclusion of the series of 49,900 dwt product oil tanker projects built by Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry for COSCO Shipping Energy.

Yuan Yu He was ordered by the aforementioned company back in 2019 as part of a two-ship order. Its sister vessel, the 49,900 dwt Yuan Jing He, was delivered to COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation by COSCO Dalian in September 2019, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

Last month, COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation also received Yuan Rui Yang, an LNG-powered very large crude carrier (VLCC) built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC).

The ship has been described by CCS as the world’s first LNG dual-fuel VLCC.