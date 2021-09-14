World’s 1st LNG-fueled VLCC wraps up sea trials

September 14, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Dalian Shipbuilding (DSCI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, said the world’s first LNG-fueled very large crude carrier (VLCC) has completed its sea trials in Chinese waters.

Courtesy of DSIC

The Yuan Rui Yang is a VLCC that COSCO Shipping ordered as a standard fuel ship. However, COSCO signed a supplemental agreement at the start of 2020 with DSCI to use LNG-fueled power for its vessel. CCS classed the vessel.

Last week, the ship started its sea trials in Chinese waters, after completing the construction phase.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago World’s 1st LNG-powered VLCC kicks off sea trials Posted: 7 days ago

The Chinese shipbuilder said the Yuan Rui Yang had successfully completed its trials on Saturday, 11 September 2021.

The 332.6 meters metres long vessel features WinGD’s low-pressure dual-fuel main engine. It also has two 3500 cubic metres LNG storage tanks. The LNG storage system adopts a C -type storage tank design, with an LNG filling station on the port and port sides.

Furthermore, corrosion-resistant steel is used to replace PSPC coating protection in structural design for the first time.

The LNG-fueled VLCC will undergo gas trials later this year. DSIC plans to deliver it to COSCOShipping by the end of 2021.