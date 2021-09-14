World’s 1st LNG-fueled VLCC wraps up sea trials
Dalian Shipbuilding (DSCI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, said the world’s first LNG-fueled very large crude carrier (VLCC) has completed its sea trials in Chinese waters.
The Yuan Rui Yang is a VLCC that COSCO Shipping ordered as a standard fuel ship. However, COSCO signed a supplemental agreement at the start of 2020 with DSCI to use LNG-fueled power for its vessel. CCS classed the vessel.
Last week, the ship started its sea trials in Chinese waters, after completing the construction phase.
The Chinese shipbuilder said the Yuan Rui Yang had successfully completed its trials on Saturday, 11 September 2021.
The 332.6 meters metres long vessel features WinGD’s low-pressure dual-fuel main engine. It also has two 3500 cubic metres LNG storage tanks. The LNG storage system adopts a C -type storage tank design, with an LNG filling station on the port and port sides.
Furthermore, corrosion-resistant steel is used to replace PSPC coating protection in structural design for the first time.
The LNG-fueled VLCC will undergo gas trials later this year. DSIC plans to deliver it to COSCOShipping by the end of 2021.