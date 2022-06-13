Artemis Technologies launches world’s 1st electric foiling workboats

June 13, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based Artemis Technologies, a spin-off from the Artemis Racing America’s Cup sailing team, has launched to market the world’s first commercially viable 100% electric, high-speed foiling workboat range.

Photo: Artemis Technologies

Developed and built in Belfast, the zero-emission vessels are said to be “the greenest workboats on the planet” and represent a £12 million (€13.9 million) investment in research and development.

With a top speed of 34 knots and a range of 60 nautical miles at 25 knots cruise speed, the vessels produce energy savings of up to 90% compared to conventional fossil fuel workboats.

Powered by the Artemis eFoiler propulsion system, the workboats fly silently above the water, ensuring a comfortable gliding experience no matter the sea conditions and creating minimal wake, making them an ideal solution for traditionally busy waterways.

Aimed specifically at the global workboat and crew transfer market, Artemis Technologies’ electric foiling workboat range ensures reliability that has been developed and tested on the marine digital twin simulator located in Belfast.

“The electric propulsion system that we’ve designed and developed is an absolute game changer for the industry in terms of range, costs savings and minimal wake created,” Iain Percy, double Olympic sailing gold medallist and chief executive of Artemis Technologies, said.

“With hydrofoils that lift the boats out of the water, we are dramatically reducing drag. This is coupled with a submerged electric drivetrain that is exceptionally efficient, as proven through rigorous testing with our partners, confirming what we had discovered through our own onshore digital simulations.”

“With the global small boat market worth $70 billion, we are immensely proud to launch our first range of zero-emission vessels for the workboat sector, from which we have already received significant pre-market interest,” he added.

“This is a hugely significant milestone not only for us but in global decarbonisation efforts with the International Maritime Organization requiring emissions to be halved by 2050.”

Artemis Technologies’ full workboat range includes an 11.5M multi-purpose workboat and a 12M crew transfer vessel. A 24M crew transfer vessel is also currently under development.

The launch comes as a new Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) report, commissioned by Maritime UK, puts the economic impact of UK maritime at £116 billion.

“The launch of this range of green vessels by Artemis Technologies is a truly positive step in the fight against climate change,” Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE said.

