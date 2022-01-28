Ashtead expands Middle East portfolio with new reseller deal

January 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Ashtead Technology, a subsea technology specialist, has signed a multi-year reseller agreement with Norbit Subsea, a provider of technology solutions to the global maritime sector.

Left to right – John Fraser, director of Norbit UK and David Mair, Ashtead Technology business development director. Courtesy of Ashtead Technology

Under the agreement, Ashtead will become the exclusive reseller of Norbit Subsea products throughout the Middle East region.

Additionally, the company said it had also invested in Norbit’s ultra-compact wideband multibeam sonars which offer high-resolution bathymetry over a wide swath and made them available for rent.

As explained, the sonars have hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications and advanced subsea leakage detection.

John Fraser, director of Norbit UK, said: “This exclusive agreement reinforces our commitment to the Middle East region and our plans for growth. We know Ashtead Technology very well and are delighted to be working together to continue building momentum for our products in the region”.

“We are delighted to partner with Norbit Subsea for the exclusive sale of their multibeam sonar survey systems across the Middle East. These systems are industry-renowned for their exceptional performance, innovation and reliability and are in high demand with our customers”, added David Mair, Ashtead Technology’s business development director.

“The Middle East is a key growth market for Ashtead Technology and we are excited to be able to broaden our product and service offering in the region and accelerate our international growth strategy“.

As part of its growth strategy, in 2021, Ashtead formed global partnerships with Switzerland-based Hydromea and Whitecap Scientific Corporation for their respective subsea solutions in order to boost its rental fleet. Recently, the company also invested in stand-alone fibre optic multiplexer and control solutions from Innova.

