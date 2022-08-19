Ashtead inks rental deal with RTS, invests in new technology

August 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Ashtead Technology has signed a rental agreement with RTS, a provider of electronic engineering equipment for the underwater industry, and invested in new technologies as part of its commitment to the global subsea rental market.

Courtesy of Ashtead Technology

Under the agreement, Ashtead Technology will have access to the RTS-owned equipment fleet to better support its customers globally.

Additionally, the company has purchased an initial ten Gen 5 multiplexer systems which will have the capability to upgrade to Gen 6 specifications.

This will make Ashtead the first company to supply the Gen 6 product line, when available.

As described, the Gen 5 is one of the most versatile survey multiplexer systems in the market offering accurate, flexible and robust subsea data transfer combined with user-friendly interfacing and 850W of power capacity subsea.

The systems come in innovative titanium subsea housing, ideal for challenging marine environments.

“This latest investment demonstrates our continued commitment to the global subsea rental market by ensuring we can offer the broadest range of best-in-class subsea equipment to support our customers’ projects worldwide”, said Phil Middleton, Ashtead Technology’s Survey and Robotics director.

“Furthermore, it means that we are the only equipment rental company able to supply subsea multiplexers from all leading manufacturers.”

Tore Hafte Staalesen, RTS managing director, added: “We are delighted to partner with Ashtead Technology which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to leading-edge technology and innovative solutions that deliver robust performance, reliability and differentiation to their customers.

“This new rental agreement is an important strategic opportunity for RTS as we continue to grow our business internationally in all key energy markets.”

