Australia’s DST acquires Sonardyne BlueComm system

Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group (DST) has acquired a BlueComm undersea communications system from Sonardyne International as part of its ongoing program in maritime autonomous systems (MAS).

BlueComm is the commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology that enables wireless transmission of high bandwidth tactical data, including video, over ranges of a few tens or even hundreds of metres, at rates of up to 10 megabits per second.

For DST, the objective of the acquisition is to understand the operational implications of optical data transmission and its dependence on water clarity, geometry and ambient illumination.

DST is the Australian government’s lead agency responsible for applying science and technology to safeguard Australia and its national interests, delivering expert, impartial advice and innovative solutions for defence and national security.

Ioseba Tena, global business manager – Defence – at Sonardyne, said: “BlueComm is a game changer for underwater operations, enabling autonomous and unmanned underwater vehicles (AUV/UUVs) and unmanned and manned vessels to communicate, without compromising their position. As we envision new concepts of operation which require interaction between different off-board assets subsea, the ability to share data covertly and securely cannot be underestimated.”