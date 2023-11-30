Azane taps Amogy to power its ammonia fuel bunker vessel

November 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Azane Fuel Solutions, a Norwegian company developing an ammonia bunkering terminal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based ammonia power solutions company Amogy Inc. to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of using Amogy´s ammonia-to-power system on board an Azane-developed bunker vessel concept.

Image credit: Azane

The collaboration will also involve exploring the technical and commercial feasibility of using an Azane ammonia fuel feeder solution integrated into the Amogy power system.

Azane has developed an ammonia fuel bunker vessel concept with a complete ammonia cargo handling system. The company is now looking for solutions to enable carbon-free propulsion of the ammonia bunker vessel. When fully developed, Azane plans to offer the ammonia bunker vessels to ports such as Hamburg, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Singapore or other key ports.

Amogy`s ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation. With Amogy’s solution, the new bunker vessel is expected to be able to reach zero emissions without compromising the operational and safety requirements.

“We are excited to announce the collaboration with Azane Fuel Solutions on their bunker vessel project. By using our technology, Azane Fuel Solutions can deliver clean ammonia to ships globally with zero emissions from the bunkering operation. This will be a first of its kind for this segment,” says Christian W. Berg, Managing Director, Amogy Norway.

“The reason for providing an ammonia bunker vessel is to help decarbonize the shipping industry. Because of this, we need a zero-emission solution to provide propulsion to our vessels. Amogy has a promising technology that can help us reach our strategic ambition of offering zero-emission bunker solutions for deep sea shipping,” says Håkon Skjerstad, CEO of Azane Fuel Solutions.

Amogy and Azane will now turn to explore the compatibility of their respective technologies and the commercial potential of the combined solutions. The aim is to cooperate on a subsequent pilot project to mature the bunker vessel with the ammonia-to-power solution for commercial applications.

Azane has already teamed up with compatriot Yara Clean Ammonia on the construction of the world’s first ammonia bunkering network in 2024, expected to be ready for its first bunkering operations in 2025. The aim is to showcase ammonia as a carbon-free, safe, and reliable fuel for the shipping industry.