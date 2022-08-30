Baker Hughes unveils new cost-reducing fast electric tiebacks solution

August 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Baker Hughes has launched a new fast all-electric tiebacks solution, said to reduce capital expenditure costs by 15% compared to traditional electro-hydraulic multiplexed systems.

According to Baker Hughes, the system drives cost efficiencies through optimized architecture and reduced topside footprint and delivers environmental benefits for subsea operations.

Fast all-electric tiebacks solutions provide structured building blocks for major subsea assemblies to reduce cycle time and, when combined with all-electric control systems and electrification solutions, can deliver a reduction in project CapEx costs by more than 15% compared to traditional electro-hydraulic multiplexed (EH-Mux) systems, the company added.

The combined system is said to produce significant benefits through simplified umbilical and distribution requirements, removing the need for hydraulic control fluid and ultimately the elimination of topside HPUs supply for this purpose.

The solution also compresses the scale of required subsea and topside equipment, allowing for optimization of vessel type and size to deploy the equipment and scaling back of offshore manning.

The new fast-tiebacks technology is set to be ready for commission in late 2023.

“The industry’s journey towards net-zero emissions is gathering momentum, but hydrocarbons will continue to play an important part in meeting our energy demands and energy security for the future. We need to adopt a dual approach of continuing with oil and gas production in an efficient way while investing in sustainable energy projects,” said Gareth Davies, executive director of systems and technology – Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes.

“We are not only investing for growth in new technologies, but we are also determined to maximize the life and efficiency of existing fields. Our new fast all-electric tiebacks are utilizing traditional oil and gas foundations and putting this to use for a new energy era. Our aim is to make our subsea technology simpler, lighter and deliver them faster to increase efficiency and reduce costs for our customers.”

