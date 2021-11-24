BARTech, Yara win DNV’s AiP for wind propulsion tech

November 24, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

UK-based Marine engineering consultancy BAR Technologies (BARTech) has secured an approval in principle (AiP) from classification society DNV for wind propulsion technology WindWings developed in cooperation with Yara Marine Technologies.

As explained, the AiP examined the deployment and functionality of WindWings in operation, use in extreme weather conditions, and system redundancy. Furthermore, the AiP assures the industry of the practicality and safety of the WindWings technology, through a thorough assessment of the system’s design specifications, safety and usability considerations, and general applicability to sea-going vessels.

“Securing this AiP from DNV is another important step in driving WindWings towards certification. Validation from the shipping industry’s leading classification societies is crucial to proving the technical and commercial viability of emerging energy efficient technologies to shipowners and investors alike,” John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies said.

“We are pleased to be able to issue this AiP to BARTech for the WindWings technology. Class Approval in Principle can help to build confidence in shipowners and operators by demonstrating that new technologies that help to lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions like WindWings, have been rigorously assessed to long-standing, high quality technical standards. We look forward to seeing the system in operation when it hits the water,” Per Marius Berrefjord, at DNV Maritime, added.

The two partners joined hands on wind propulsion this April to tackle the challenge of shipping’s need to reduce carbon emissions. Under the terms of the agreement, Yara and BAR Tech will sell WindWings to the wider shipping industry, with BAR Tech retaining the obligation to continue to innovate and establish additional WindWings offerings.

What is more, the agreement will include WindWings for the first retrofit of two wings to a kamsarmax vessel, expected for delivery in 2022. One of these wings will be funded by the European Union as part of Project CHEK to assess the energy-saving potential of multiple technologies working in symbiosis.

Further to the AiP, the emissions reduction potential of WindWings has also been independently analysed and verified by maritime consultancy Wolfson Unit.

According to the companies, the solid wing sails could offer up to a 30% average fuel reduction for bulk carriers, tankers, and other large shipping vessels on global routes by combining wind propulsion with route optimization.

“Verification of anticipated performance metrics is a service we are routinely approached for by the global maritime industry, where the accuracy of such expectations is of paramount importance. We were engaged by a client to take a closer look at WindWings and are pleased to report that our predictions of the solution’s performance were in good agreement to those of BAR Technologies,” Martyn Prince, Principal Research Engineer, Wolfson Unit, noted.