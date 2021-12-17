Beach Energy books DOF Subsea for Otway phase 5

December 17, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Oil and gas E&P company Beach Energy has contracted DOF Subsea Australia for its Otway offshore phase 5 transport and installation project.

The contract, expected to be completed in Q1 2023, is awarded for project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services.

Specifically, the campaign execution will cover the installation of the subsea infrastructure for four new Thylacine wells following the collection of all permanent equipment from vendors and transportation to the offshore site.

The subsea infrastructure includes the installation of subsea umbilical, flexible flowlines and connectors, structures and rigid spools.

As disclosed, DOF Subsea intends to deploy its subsea construction support vessel (SCSV) Skandi Acergy for the project execution.

Skandi Acergy (Source: DOF Subsea)

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea AS, commenting on the award said: “This is an extremely exciting award, and we look forward to working with Beach Energy to deliver safe and efficient project“.

To remind, DOF Subsea was also awarded the Otway offshore gas project phase 4 contract by Beach Energy last year. Similar to the new contract, the award included project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Beach taps DOF Subsea for Otway work Posted: about 1 year ago

The Otway project consists of Geographe and Thylacine offshore gas fields that tie back to a not normally manned platform in 100 metres water depth and processed 80 kilometres onshore at the Otway Gas Plant near Port Campbell, Victoria, Australia.