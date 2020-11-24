Beach taps DOF Subsea for Otway work

November 24, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

ASX listed Beach Energy has awarded DOF Subsea Australia the Otway offshore gas project phase 4 contract.

The contract consists of subsea installation works in a tie-back program.

The award includes project management, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation services.

According to DOF subsea, the work should wrap up in the third quarter next year.

DOF Subsea will use its regional construction support vessels Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore for the purpose of the project.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, also said that the company looks forward to working with Beach Energy to deliver safe and efficient project.