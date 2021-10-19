Bocomm Leasing books eight Ultramax bulkers at Cosco Shipping

October 19, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (Bocomm Leasing) has placed an order for eight Ultramax newbuilds at compatriot Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Zhoushan.

These 6,360 dwt ships will have a total length of 199.9 meters, a width of 32.26 meters, a depth of 18.85 meters, and a structural draft of 13.5 meters. They are the first bulker vessels to be independently developed and designed by the Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Design and Research Institute, according to the company.

Furthermore, the vessels will feature the latest green technologies to achieve energy and fuel savings, as well as to meet the zero-emission standards introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The company emphasized that they are will be designed to meet HCSR common specification requirements and EEDI Phase III.

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industries has delivered various types of commercial shipping projects, including 152,000 dwt shuttle tankers, 3,600 TEU ice-class container ships and bulk carriers.

Last year, the company signed LNG cooperation agreements with compatriot Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and France’s GTT. Under the deal, the two shipbuilders aim to join forces in the field of construction and repair within the liquefied natural gas industry.