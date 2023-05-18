bound4blue and Oceanking join forces to bring eSAIL tech to Greece and Cyprus

May 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

bound4blue, a developer of wind-assisted propulsion technology, and Oceanking, a Greece-based provider of marine technology solutions, have formed a partnership to jointly expand access to the eSAIL technology in Greece and Cyprus.

bound4blue’s eSAIL is a wind-assisted propulsion system known as a suction sail.

According to the company, suction sails combine the positive features of both wing sails such as ease of operation, low power consumption, excellent capacity to sail upwind, and Flettner rotors, such as high lift, and small size, resulting in the ‘most payback-efficient technology in the market.’

The solution utilizes the power of the wind to reduce a ship’s fuel consumption and thus cut emissions.

“We are excited to work with Oceanking in this important shipping business region. We share a common commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and we are confident that our collaboration will enable us to provide even more value to the industry,” says David Ferrer, CTO of bound4blue.

“In the path towards zero emissions, the Greek shipping industry needs proven and cost-efficient technologies. We’re excited to work with bound4blue and provide our clients with an innovative, but proven technology to meet their decarbonization goals. We’re looking forward to a strong partnership and to assisting shipping companies to become more profitable and sustainable,” added Carola Yannouli, General Manager at Oceanking.

Spain’s bound4blue was founded in 2014 with a focus on the renewable energy sector in the maritime field. The company has its headquarters in Cantabria and offices in Barcelona and Singapore. During 2021, the company installed its eSAIL® system on two ships and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners like Amasus Shipping, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, and Marubeni Corporation to install the system on their fleets.

As reported earlier this year, the Spanish rigid sail developer and dry bulk shipping company MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore, signed an agreement to install four suction sails on the Crimson Kingdom.

According to the preliminary studies, the 229-meter length Panamax bulk carrier will be retrofitted with four 26-metre-high eSAILs®, expected to be the largest suction sails ever built and installed on a vessel.

The installation is scheduled to take place in 2023/24, making Crimson Kingdom the first wind-assisted vessel owned by Marubeni.

The suction sails are expected to reduce the ship’s fuel costs and annual CO2 emissions by up to 20 percent in favorable trade routes, while improving at the same time the vessel’s EEXI and CII.

Wind-assisted propulsion holds great importance for the decarbonization of the maritime industry and shipping.

By harnessing the power of wind, solutions like wing and rotor sails or kites can supplement traditional propulsion systems, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing emissions.