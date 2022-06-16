Bourbon to deliver subsea services under deal with Integrated Wind Solutions

June 16, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Bourbon has entered into a strategic partnership with IWS Fleet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), under which it will be able to provide subsea services in the French offshore wind market, among other things.

The primary aim of the partnership is to allow Bourbon to offer commissioning and maintenance services to the French offshore wind market by using IWS’s Skywalker class vessels.

As part of the agreement, Bourbon will be able to provide complementary ROV, subsea engineering and survey services, while IWS, through its subsidiary ProCon Wind Energy, can provide relevant above-the-water services, such as balance of plant covering substations and transition pieces.

The deal will also allow Bourbon to market and operate the IWS’s Skywalker class walk-to-work commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) in France which, as IWS said, are purposely designed to support commissioning works during the construction of wind farms, both bottom-fixed and floating, as well as support operations and maintenance during their lifetimes.

The 90-meter long hybrid-powered Skywalker class CSOVs will be the first in the industry capable of zero-emission operations, according to IWS.

The ship management will be performed by the French affiliate Bourbon Offshore Surf.

“BOURBON is proud to join forces with IWS, a key player in the offshore wind industry. This partnership will enable our two companies to offer full, adapted, and innovative services in the French wind market,” said Rodolphe Bouchet, CEO of Bourbon Marine & Logistics.

“In this sense, IWS was a natural choice as our expertise is complementary. This agreement also confirms BOURBON’s commitment to contribute to the growth of the renewable energy industry.”

IWS currently has four vessels under construction with the first two being scheduled for delivery in the second and third quarters of 2023 while the remaining two are planned for delivery in the first half of 2024. The company also holds options for ordering two additional Skywalker class vessels.

