BP hands out multi-year global master agreement to Well-Safe Solutions

December 1, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered energy giant BP has hired Aberdeen-based decommissioning services provider Well-Safe Solutions on a long-term global master agreement for well engineering and decommissioning support services.

Well-Safe Defender rig; Source: Well-Safe Solutions

According to Well-Safe Solutions, this global master agreement with BP will last until at least September 2026. However, the oil major has two one-year contract extension options at its disposal to prolong the deal further. Based on the terms of the agreement, the well decommissioning firm will provide BP with project management, well engineering, engineering design, and well decommissioning services.

Matt Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Well-Safe Solutions, commented: “Following on from our work with BP decommissioning wells in the North Sea’s Kate field earlier this year, we are delighted to have been awarded this agreement. This multi-year contract will see us deploy our well decommissioning delivery process (WDDP), which guides operators through the well plug and abandonment process efficiently and safely.

“Our commitment to safe, smart and efficient decommissioning will enable us to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to BP’s well stock, including the possibility of utilizing the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector or Well-Safe Defender plug and abandonment rigs.”

The contract win with BP comes weeks after Well-Safe Solutions inked an agreement with Spirit Energy to add a well to the existing scope for the Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig. Prior to this, the decommissioning player disclosed its expansion into CCUS projects and the appointment of Alexa Duncan as the company’s first-ever energy transition manager.

This has been a busy year for Well-Safe Solutions, which recently announced the creation of the Well-Safe Resources service line in August 2023 and the appointment of Steve Combe as Consultancy Manager.