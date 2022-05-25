Photo: Photo: Green Marine/Shelburne Ship Repair

Home Green marine Canada’s Shelburne Ship Repair joins Green Marine

May 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canadian ship repair yard Shelburne Ship Repair Limited has become the newest participant in Green Marine – a voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

Shelburne Ship Repair
SPhoto: Green Marine/Shelburne Ship Repair

“It’s vitally important for us to show our commitment to the environment from the start,” Greg Simpson, president of Mersey Seafoods, which just recently acquired Shelburne Ship Repair, pointed out.

“And we felt that participating in Green Marine is the most transparent and credible way to hold ourselves accountable to that commitment.”

Operating along Nova Scotia’s South Shore since the 1960s, Mersey Seafoods purchased Shelburne Ship Repair in March 2022.

David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director, welcomed Shelburne to the program’s growing rank of shipyard membership.

“The increasing participation of shipyards is testimony to the program’s relevance in assessing environmental performance within this realm along with providing clear signposts for ongoing improvement,” he said.

To complete Green Marine’s certification, the Shelburne shipyard will assess its environmental performance based on the program’s applicable indicators, which include air pollutants and greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, community impacts, and environmental leadership.

The annual certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant independently verified every two years.

Earlier this year, Fincantieri’s U.S. subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) and US Gulf shipyard Hendry Marine Industries’ Gulf Marine Repair also joined Green Marine.

