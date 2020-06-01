Canden Marine Fuel Services joins Glander International Bunkering Group

Canden Marine Fuel Services, a Canada-based marketer of marine fuels, has been merged into the Glander International Bunkering Group.

Canden will become Glander International Bunkering (Montreal) Ltd as the 9th office in the brand’s global network.

As explained, the decision to merge into the Glander International Bunkering Group is “strategically aimed at strengthening the company’s global presence”.

“Moving into Glander International Bunkering will position us even stronger to meet demands and provide even higher levels of service for our clients,” Elza Adamyan, Sales Manager of the new Canadian office, commented.

“Now customers will have the benefit of a one-stop service for their bunkering and lubricant needs globally. They will be able to tap into the benefits provided through large volume purchases combined with local expertise gathered from 9 offices spread around the world”.

“Our move into Canada is exciting and will complement our North American bunkering operations and services effectively,” Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of Glander International Bunkering, said.

The new office is located in Montreal and will be Glander International Bunkering’s second location in North America.