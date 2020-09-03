Cargill invests in Maersk Tankers’ digital spin-off
Swiss freight trader Cargill has invested in ZeroNorth, the recent spin-off from Maersk Tankers, committing its entire operated fleet to use the Optimise software to reduce CO2 emissions through digital technology.
The tie-up comes on the back of ZeroNorth’s announcement back in June that it was looking for a new investor alongside Maersk Tankers to grow and develop the company into an industry-wide platform for the global tanker and dry bulk fleet.
As investor, Cargill will play ‘an active role in shaping the company’s strategic direction,’ the company said.
Cargill has been a customer of the software since 2019, testing the Optimise software on part of its chartered fleet.
“By having Cargill onboard as a large-scale customer and investor we are taking yet another step towards digitalising the tramp shipping industry to make a positive impact on the climate,” says Soren C. Meyer, CEO at ZeroNorth.
The collaboration with Cargill will increase the number of vessels using the software to just under 1,000.
The software is being used to reduce bunker consumption by determining the optimal speed of each vessel using multiple data points, such as market rates, bunker prices, weather and individual vessel performance.
“By using the quantitative data approach on vessel performance, Cargill’s customers will benefit from reduced CO2 emissions and bunker consumption. Reducing CO2 emissions through improved vessel performance is a critical part of our business and we recognise the value of collaboration with fellow industry leaders to achieve this.
“By partnering with ZeroNorth, we will combine Cargill’s experience in chartering and trading with ZeroNorth’s expertise in software engineering,” says Jan Dieleman, Business Leader for Cargill Ocean Transportation.
The agreement is subject to anti-trust review and approval.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Maersk Tankers launches digital spin-off ZeroNorth
A new digital company named ZeroNorth, a spin-off from Maersk Tankers, has been established, aiming ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
Mapping of zero-emission projects shows strong focus on hydrogen vessels
There are 66 projects zero-emission pilots and demonstration projects underway in shipping, accordin...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 16 days ago
Golden Ocean joins Getting to Zero Coalition
Dry bulk shipping major Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has become a member of the Getting to...Posted: 16 days ago
-
Posted: 33 minutes ago
- long read
UK: OGA offers offshore blocks to 65 firms as gov’t launches review into future licensing regime
The UK’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has offered for award 113 licence areas over 259 blocks o...Posted: 33 minutes ago