Cellula Robotics and NOC to advance marine autonomy

August 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Cellula Robotics has joined the NOC’s Marine Robotics Innovation Centre.

Vancuver-based subsea robotics specialist currently has a team of around 30 engineers, technicians and programme managers.

It also has a regional office in Aberdeenshire UK, which currently concentrates on business development, customer support and project management.

Cellula engages in three main commercial product development programmes:

AUV systems; subsea geotechnical systems and bespoke subsea robotics systems engineering; and also control system products.

The company has worked with the NOC previously, supplying a bespoke subsea drilling rig in 2019 for the STEMM-CCS project.

This project demonstrated the potential of innovative new techniques for Carbon Capture and Storage in the marine environment.

The NOC partnership will further enable Cellula Robotics to collaborate and share expertise with the Centre’s other strategic partners in the advancement of cutting-edge marine autonomous technology.

Aidan Thorn, Innovation Centre manager, said:

“It’s great to have Cellula Robotics join the Marine Robotics Innovation Centre.

“There are a number of very obvious synergies between Cellula’s work and the NOC’s own work on marine autonomous systems, and this agreement enables us to explore how we can work together going forward.”

Allan Spencer, managing director, Cellula Robotics UK Ltd., also said:

“Many of our successfully developed products and systems have been the result of open collaboration with other system developers and suppliers.

“We ourselves have also often provided complete subsystems, engineering and project management services to other system integrators and builders, so we would consider representation by Cellula Robotics in the NOC community and network mutually advantageous, and we very much look forward to exploring this bilateral relationship further over the coming year.”