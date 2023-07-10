Celsius orders LNG carrier quartet at CMHI

July 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish shipping company Celsius Tankers has placed an order for four liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers at China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI).

Illustration; Image credit SHI

As informed, the vessels in question are 180,000 cbm LNG carrier newbuilds. These vessels will feature air lubrication, enhanced reliquefication capacity, optimization of hull shape and a paint system to reduce the vessels’ friction in water.

Furthemore, the ships will be built to ABS class with Enviro+ notation for improved criteria for environmental protection. They will be fitted with ME-GA propulsion.

The units are expected to be delivered in 2026/2027 and will be employed on long-term contracts to Clearlake Shipping.

The new order brings the company’s LNG carriers fleet to 18 units. As Offshore Energy earlier reported, Celsius has also been linked to order for up to eight LNG carriers at China Merchants Industry Holding (CMI), a manufacturing flagship of China Merchants Group.

The shipowner also ordered additional LNG carrier from South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) last year.

Celsius has formed a joint venture with an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners to fund the two LNG carriers. Cypriot trading company Gunvor will have a significant equity interest in the other two newbuildings, the first for any independent LNG trading company, according to Celsius. Clearlake Shipping is a subsidiary of Gunvor.

“Importantly, these vessels are in line with Gunvor’s commitment to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2025. We have further committed to convert 100% of our fleet to eco-vessels by 2027. Gunvor imposes strict Carbon Intensity ratings in our vetting process, and these efficient vessels are critical for Gunvor as we strive to deliver physical energy to our customers with the lowest possible carbon footprint,” Gunvor’s Co-Head of LNG, Kalpesh Patel, remarked.

“We are very pleased to continue the growth of the LNG fleet and to expand the relationship with Clearlake and Gunvor. Celsius Copenhagen, our first LNG carrier, was delivered to Clearlake in 2020, and the relationship with Clearlake has further strengthened with this latest transaction,” Celsius Chairman, Jeppe Jensen, said.

Celsius’ LNG carrier fleet is part of the firm’s efforts in achieving our CO2 emissions reduction target to cut emissions per unit freight by 10% before 2025 and 25% before 2030 (vs 2020).

According to the company, “LNG shipping industry continues to grow at a rapid pace” and Celsius aims to further expand it to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the decarbonisation of the shipping sector.