Chantiers de l’Atlantique cuts steel for LNG-powered MSC Euribia

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique has cut the first steel for MSC Euribia, marking the official construction start of what MSC Cruises has described as its most environmentally-advanced ship.

Set to come into service in June 2023, MSC Euribia will become the 22nd vessel in the MSC Cruises’ fleet and the second to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG).



“This ship marks a new milestone in our journey towards net-zero impact operations and is testament to our commitment to foster and develop next generation environmental technologies,” Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman, said.



“With our first LNG-powered vessel already under construction, MSC Euribia will further reduce emissions using the latest available technology. She will be one of the world’s most environmentally high-performing contemporary vessels.”

The vessel is set to be fitted with 4 Wärtsilä (12V and 16V) dual fuel engines generally running on LNG, occasionally on 0.1% sulphur marine gasoil (MGO) so the ship will not require scrubbers.

MSC Euribia’s engines have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to standard fuels and with the subsequent availability of Bio and Synthetic forms of LNG, MSC Cruises expects that LNG as energy source will provide a pathway toward eventual decarbonized operations.

The ship will also feature a selective catalytic reduction system that reduces NOx emissions by up to 90% when it runs on MGO thus becoming compliant with the IMO’s Tier III standards regardless of the fuel it uses.

MSC Euribia will also have shore-to-ship power connectivity, allowing it to switch off its engines and connect to local power grids at ports.

The cruise ship will also be fitted with automatic data collection systems for remote energy monitoring and advanced analysis, allowing real-time shoreside support to optimise operational efficiency onboard.

Additional environmental technologies on MSC Euribia will include advanced wastewater and ballast water treatment systems, underwater radiated noise management system, with hull and engine room designs that minimise acoustic sound impact.

MSC Cruises wants to power at least three upcoming ships with LNG, representing a total investment exceeding EUR 3 billion. The first of these, MSC World Europa is currently under construction in Saint Nazaire and set to enter service in October 2022. Construction of the third vessel is set to commence in early 2023.

In addition, MSC Cruises, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and a consortium of energy and technology companies are working on the development of a pilot LNG-powered solid oxide fuel cell technology for cruise ships that could achieve a further significant greenhouse gas emissions reduction..

Over the weekend, MSC Cruises became the first cruise line to resume international sailings from the Port of Barcelona with MSC Grandiosa becoming the first ship to embark Spanish guests and holidaymakers from other Schengen countries.

More ports are set to reopen in the coming weeks across Europe and MSC Cruises is working on phased restart of operations.



